Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,792 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $128,000.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

