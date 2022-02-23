Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,792 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $128,000.
NASDAQ FALN opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $30.44.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.