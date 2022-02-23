Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 24,967 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,967 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,479.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,304,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,809 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,956 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,926,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,574,000 after purchasing an additional 735,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,887,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

