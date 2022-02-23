Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 5,868 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,187,000 after purchasing an additional 49,647 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,699,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,077,000 after buying an additional 57,828 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $121.62 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

