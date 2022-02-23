Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Amundi bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $312,784,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Citigroup by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 36,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.

NYSE:C opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

