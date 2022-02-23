Cetera Advisors LLC Has $5.10 Million Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $132.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.79 and a 12 month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

