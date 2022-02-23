Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,052,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,089,000.

EFG stock opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

