Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,680 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.1% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $699,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $438.40 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $207.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $522.91 and a 200-day moving average of $598.57.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

