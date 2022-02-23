Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $6.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 23.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $238.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.10.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

