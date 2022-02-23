Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,575 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 143.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

AMAT stock opened at $130.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

