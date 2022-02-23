Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 15,241 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $79.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.32%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.