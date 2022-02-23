Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 15,922 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after buying an additional 120,189 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,211 shares during the last quarter. Union Heritage Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Union Heritage Capital LLC now owns 45,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,982,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $229.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

