Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

CERS stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $904.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.22. Cerus has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 34.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 18.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 12.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 367.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand.

