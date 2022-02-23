Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.
CERS stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $904.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.22. Cerus has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.06.
In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
About Cerus
Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.
