Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Announces Earnings Results

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $91.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cerner has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on CERN. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

