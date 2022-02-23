Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $237.10

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.10 ($3.22) and traded as low as GBX 220.71 ($3.00). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 229 ($3.11), with a volume of 228,494 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($4.01) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.60) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Monday, February 14th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($4.01) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.35) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of £403.10 million and a PE ratio of 10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 234.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 237.10.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

