Centerra Gold (CG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Centerra Gold to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CG opened at C$11.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.72. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$14.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 6.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CG. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.77.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

