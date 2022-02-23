CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Announces Earnings Results

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08, RTT News reports. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

NYSE CNP traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,061,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $28.52. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,602,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,544,000 after buying an additional 2,744,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,689,000 after buying an additional 969,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 482,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,467,000 after buying an additional 384,429 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,098,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,436,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,005,000 after buying an additional 98,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

