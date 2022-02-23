Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Receives GBX 119.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 119.67 ($1.63).
CEY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.63) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.36) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 106 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
In other Centamin news, insider Mark Bankes acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($34,312.53).
Centamin Company Profile
Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
