Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $7.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.99. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,453,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

