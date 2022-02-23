Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after buying an additional 1,794,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after buying an additional 730,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,600.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,917,000 after buying an additional 588,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $191.21 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.98 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

