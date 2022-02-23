Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.33.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,492,073 shares of company stock worth $438,447,546 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 42.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 188.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 39,473 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.2% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Catalent has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.39.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

