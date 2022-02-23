Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of CWST stock opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.