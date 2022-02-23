Carvana (CVNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Carvana to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVNA opened at $119.25 on Wednesday. Carvana has a one year low of $116.93 and a one year high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.24 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.42.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Carvana by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.35.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

