Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

CCL opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.11.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

