Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to post $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the highest is $2.71 billion. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $26.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9,476.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $16.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $17.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $23.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 34.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 524,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 135,322 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 9.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 11.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 32.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCL stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.51. 34,823,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,987,516. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

