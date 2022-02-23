CarGurus (CARG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $357,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $1,524,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 283,461 shares of company stock worth $10,306,992 over the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

