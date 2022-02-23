Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.01

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.01 and last traded at $56.49, with a volume of 1191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.63.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 75,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.45 per share, with a total value of $5,058,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and have sold 65,112 shares valued at $4,338,819. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

