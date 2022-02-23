Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 111,120 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – ) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,120 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

IWR traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $75.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,824. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.83.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

