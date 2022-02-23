Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – ) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $25,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,759,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $628,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,286. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.87. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.