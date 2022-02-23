Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – ) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 910,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kroger were worth $36,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,127,000 after acquiring an additional 314,435 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 142,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,543,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,078,000 after acquiring an additional 231,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

KR stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $45.18. 16,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,292,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

