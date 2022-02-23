Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – ) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Allstate were worth $21,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.21.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

