Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – ) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,544 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $248.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,806. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $256.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $158.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

