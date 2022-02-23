Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – ) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,526 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $27,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $959,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 422.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after buying an additional 62,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

NYSE:NSC traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.17. 9,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,004. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.84. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

