Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MRC Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MRC Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $9.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67. MRC Global has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $803.51 million, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MRC Global by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

