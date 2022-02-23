Capita (LON:CPI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.05

Capita plc (LON:CPI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.05 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 29.74 ($0.40), with a volume of 2390344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.68 ($0.40).

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPI. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.09) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Capita to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.75) to GBX 70 ($0.95) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.55. The firm has a market cap of £487.60 million and a P/E ratio of 1.75.

In other news, insider Ian Powell bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($33,319.73). Insiders have acquired 71,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,417 in the last quarter.

Capita Company Profile (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

