CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBM. CIBC raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. reduced their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company.

TSE:DBM traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.85. 295,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.01. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.13 and a one year high of C$10.83. The company has a market cap of C$680.50 million and a PE ratio of 5.81.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

