Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ CGIX opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Cancer Genetics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $17.50.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.