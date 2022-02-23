Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.76

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and traded as low as $10.33. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 6,300 shares.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63.

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

