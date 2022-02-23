Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWH. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.46. 331,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,230. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 3.01. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.54%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 286.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.