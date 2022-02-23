Camelot Portfolios LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $227.33. The stock had a trading volume of 53,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,558. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $206.71 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

