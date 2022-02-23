Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Mortgage Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

GPMT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. 8,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,484. The stock has a market cap of $609.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on GPMT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.