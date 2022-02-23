Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 466.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $47.89. 1,236,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,498,352. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

