Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT Raised to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of CMBM opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $686.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

