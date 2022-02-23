Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT Raised to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.67.
Shares of CMBM opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $686.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $66.40.
In other Cambium Networks news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
