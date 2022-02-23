Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calithera Biosciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.31.

CALA stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $35.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,733,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,700,803 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,611 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 978,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

