Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calithera Biosciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.31.
CALA stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $35.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.48.
About Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.