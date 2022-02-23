California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.63 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

