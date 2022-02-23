California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.38 Million Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of NeoGenomics worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Stephens reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

NEO stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

In related news, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,228,357.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

