California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.78 Million Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Twist Bioscience worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $93.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $48.63 and a 12 month high of $151.79.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $296,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $154,774.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,741 shares of company stock valued at $5,365,721. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.