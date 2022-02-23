California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Altice USA worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.27.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 79.95% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

