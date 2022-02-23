California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of HealthEquity worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,046,000 after acquiring an additional 124,254 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after buying an additional 57,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -737.04, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HQY. Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

