BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19-2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.250 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. Barclays lowered their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.
Shares of BWXT stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 799,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.
BWX Technologies Company Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
