BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19-2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. Barclays lowered their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of BWXT stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 799,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.64.

In other news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

