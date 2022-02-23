BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Announces Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BWXT traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.02. 40,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,412. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

BWXT has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

